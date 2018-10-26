Thieves steal construction materials from family who lost everything after a fire

(PATTONSBURG, Mo.) Thieves have stolen from a Pattonsburg family trying to rebuild their home following a fire.

Brittany and Alex Parkhurst along with their son Jayden lost everything to a fire back in May.

"An electrical outlet behind the couch caught on fire and the fire went up the wall," said Brittany. "We hadn't even been here for a full year. We were just starting to make memories when we saw it go up in flames."

Now they're going through more heartache. Thieves stole all the construction materials the family bought to rebuild their home.

"The dark brown roofing, the metal roofing, the siding, all the lumber, they helped themselves to everything. They took every last bit," said Alex.

While rebuilding may be on hold, life isn't. For Alex and Brittany, their family is growing with or without a home.

"A baby girl, she'll be here in three months, said Brittany's mom Bobbie Jones.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will come forward with information.

"Right now we're at a little bit of a standstill and I would like any help that anyone could give us," said DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark. "Even if it's something you might have noticed, something you worked on, saw somebody drive by with lumber who normally doesn't, give the Sheriff's Office a call and let us follow up on it because right now we need a little help."

"If anyone heard or saw anything or knows anything about where our supplies are, we just want them back," said Brittany.

"Literally anything at this point would help us," said Alex. "Anything."

If you can help call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at (816) 449-5802.