Third grader's scary imagination won her a "Goosebumps" contest

Parkway Elementary third grader Avery Adair recently won runner-up in the Scholastic Book Club's Classic Cover Contest for Goosebumps.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 10:56 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- One St. Joseph third grader's "scary" imagination helped her win a major contest.

She designed the cover of a horrific night of babysitting and the judges loved it.

Adair heard about the contest from a friend and combined her three loves; Goosebumps, artistic talent and imagination to the test.

"You can imagine something and make your imagination go wild. If you mess up, you don't have to erase it. You can just make that thing into another thing," Adair said.

For her prize, Adair got an early Christmas present, the entire Goosebumps book series library. She said she will spend her whole Christmas break reading.

