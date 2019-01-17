Third-graders step into the shoes of famous Missourians

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) How to make history come alive? A question that plagues teachers each year across the country. But on Thursday at Hyde Elementary School in St. Joseph, the third grade breathed life into state history by stepping into the shoes of famous Missourians.

Third-graders dressed up and presented research projects on Charlie Parker, Mark Twain, Laura Ingalls, and more.

Olivia Mattice is a third-grade student at Hyde Elementary and she’s spent a month researching for the big day.

“I researched Susan Blow and me and my partner did a lot of hard research on it,” Mattice said. “We felt like we were going to give up but we didn't and we kept going."

Another third-grader, Porter McCarthy, dressed up for his presentation in a Yankees baseball uniform complete with a hat and glove.

"I'm Yogi Berra and we worked really hard on this project,” he said. “We worked for about a month and I learned that Yogi Berra was in the Navy in World War II before coming back and playing for the Yankees.”

The students lined the elementary’s second-floor hallway telling parents, visitors and teachers all about their research.

"I was really nervous,” McCarthy said. “There were like four people there at a time."

The two third-graders said at first they were a little scared at first.

"The kids that are presenting today are just like okay, ‘I'm ready for this day,’” Mattice said. “Then as we are standing out there we were like, ‘why did we get ourselves into this?’"

But as the afternoon wore on, the elementary school kids settled into their roles and enjoyed how people responded to the “Living Museum.”