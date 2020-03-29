Third positive coronavirus case reported in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph confirmed Sunday that a man in his 30s has tested positive for the new coronavirus. He is the third official case in the city.

The man is self-isolating at home, the city said. His only travel history is to Kansas City. He tested at Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph Urgent Care. The city said it could not provide any additional information about the individual.

RELATED STORIES: City confirms two positive coronavirus cases

The city said the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

• Social distancing to avoid close contact with others.

• Voluntary home isolation: stay home if showing symptoms of the virus.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup to the lack of soap and water, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces regularly.

• Comply with the shelter in place order