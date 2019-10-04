Third round of flooding strikes Lewis and Clark Village

(LEWIS AND CLARK VILLAGE, Mo) Devastation is as far as the eye can see in Lewis and Clark Village after a third round of flooding in the area.

"It damaged a lot of the property around here." Earl McCarty, a resident said.

Houses, campers and other possessions not easily moved are the victims of the latest round of Missouri River flooding.

Residents said many homes in the area were in the process of being remodeled when the most recent floods destroyed those efforts.

"People went in tried to remodel and it happened again," McCarty said.

People who live in the area said this round of flooding came in quick, overtaking the entire area in under two hours.

Nearby levees still on the mend from the first round of flooding back in March are now unable to keep the river at bay. residents say fixing them is no easy task.

"It’s been too wet for them to even get in there and repair them," McCarty said.

Western Buchanan County Commissioner Ron Hook has been watching the situation very closely, he says his main focus is helping those that are affected recover.

"The county’s responding to each one of these flood events this year as just help and clean up." Hook said.

Hook added the river's flooding has been a major challenge all year long, he said he understands why some are holding on to their homes in the area.

"I feel for these people cause this is their home this is their livelihood, this is where they’ve grown up and always lived," Hook said. "They don’t want to move."

Village residents said some will stay after the waters go down and plan to move forward the only way they know-how.

"All those that do stay, will rebuild again," McCarty said.

The Missouri River at Atchison crested Thursday afternoon at 26.02 ft. The river levels are expected to go down over the next few days.