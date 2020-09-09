Clear
Third suspect charged in shooting death of 2-year-old St. Joseph girl

The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office has charged a third person in connection to the shooting death of a two-year-old St. Joseph girl last month.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A third person has been charged in the shooting death of a two-year-old St. Joseph girl. 

On Wednesday, the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office charged 20-year-old Te'Avion Hawkins with second-degree murder. 

According to court documents, Hawkins was the driver of a vehicle that allegedly fired shots into another vehicle that left 2-year-old Raelynn Craig dead and two others wounded near 20th and Messanie streets on Aug. 9.

Two others have already been charged in connection with the death of Craig. Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard and Caimon Ramone Stillman have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

