Third suspect pleads guilty to shooting death of St. Joseph toddler

Te'Avion Hawkins will serve 10 years in prison following a plea agreement.

Posted: May 12, 2021 2:11 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The third and final suspect charged in the shooting death of a St. Joseph toddler has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Te'Avion Hawkins admitted in court Wednesday to driving the vehicle during a drive-by shooting that left 2-year-old Raelynn Craig dead and two others wounded near 20th and Messanie on Aug. 9.

Hawkins will serve 10 years in prison following a plea agreement.

Marcain Rashaud Kimbrough-Ballard and Caimon Ramone Stillman have previously been sentenced to prison for their roles in the shooting.

