This month's Taste of United Way aims to tackle homelessness

The United Way hosted a luncheon for major donors to the organization to help the fight against homelessness in our community.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 10:25 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The United Way is tackling the topic of homelessness at their monthly luncheon.
The "taste of united way" brings together leaders in the community and representatives of the largest organizations to sit down and talk about ways they are fighting to help those in need.
The United way says homelessness is not solved with a one size fits all approach. The main focus is offering a wide array of resources in as many settings as possible.

"What we plan to share is how united way donors and community members have been making a difference in the services available to those who are experiencing homelessness through their gifts to United Way." Kylie Strough, United Way said. 

The United Way says they admire the level of cooperation between organizations that fight homelessness in our community.

For the end of the work week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures, behind a cold front that has passed through this Thursday morning. Highs for our Thursday will be below average in the lower 50s thanks to the cloudy cover and a breezy northwest wind, gusting up 20 mph at times.
