This month's Taste of United Way aims to tackle homelessness

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The United Way is tackling the topic of homelessness at their monthly luncheon.

The "taste of united way" brings together leaders in the community and representatives of the largest organizations to sit down and talk about ways they are fighting to help those in need.

The United way says homelessness is not solved with a one size fits all approach. The main focus is offering a wide array of resources in as many settings as possible.

"What we plan to share is how united way donors and community members have been making a difference in the services available to those who are experiencing homelessness through their gifts to United Way." Kylie Strough, United Way said.

The United Way says they admire the level of cooperation between organizations that fight homelessness in our community.