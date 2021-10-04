Clear
Those against abortion held "Life Day" event Sunday

Many showed their support for life at Bishop LeBlond Sunday afternoon at a rally to celebrate "Life Day."

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 12:24 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2021 12:25 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday was a day for those against abortion to stand for life.

Those against abortion held "Life Day" an event aimed to raise awareness for the value of human life at all ages and stages.

There was a walk from the Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church to the football stadium at Bishop LeBlond where the day's event ended with a rally.

Organizers about the discussions happening nationwide about anti-abortion legislation.

"My take on that is we always take care of the babies, seen and unseen," Libby Owens. St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center said.  It's really great to live in a community that wants to do that. " 

the event featured guest speakers along with a new flag to represent the pro-life movement.


