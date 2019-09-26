Thousands expected to attend MO Star Quilt Company's 11th Birthday Bash

(HAMILTON, Mo.) Thousands of people made their way out to Hamilton for the first day of the Missouri Star Quilt Company's 11th Birthday Bash.

Event Coordinator Meg Gazaway said the celebrations draw roughly 2,500 people each day, about 25 designers and vendors on Thursday and Friday and over 100 vendors on Saturday. This year, the event even caught the attention of CBS This Morning News, who was in town filming on Thursday.

"It's pretty awesome. We close this whole main street down and bring in more party," Gazaway said.

Attendees have the chance to participate in several games and activities, enter drawings to win prizes, meet quilting celebrities and interact with a variety of designers and companies. This year's party theme was 'Aloha.'

"It's been great. Everyone's been very, very friendly and yeah it's been good," Sue Bartholomew, event-goer, said.

However, this family-owned business wasn't always so popular. The Doan family started Missouri Star Quilt in 2008 after hitting hard times during the recession.

"My Father-In-Law was a machinist at the Kansas City Star, and their jobs just got fewer and fewer," Misty Joan, video production manager for the company, said. "He, you know, used to be at the top of his team and ended up at the bottom by the end."

To supplement an income, Misty said her mother-in-law Jenny Doan used a single quilting machine and the reach of social media to grow her business into a nationally recognized company.

"The internet connects us, right? It brings us together all around the world, and I think quilting is also an art form that connects people," Doan said.

Jenny started uploading quilting tutorials on Youtube, eventually extending her reach to 600,000 subscribers and over one million views at the time this story was published.

Her videos attracted people from all over the country, and even the world. Birthday Bash attendee Sue Bartholomew flew in all the way from England, saying she and a friend are taking the Highway 36 Quilt Trail and made a special stop to catch this celebration.

"I'm a very avid follower of the Missouri Star Quilt Company. I've been watching her tutorials for quite a few years now," Bartholomew said. "She's showed me how actually easy it is to do different blocks that look very complicated, but she's made them a lot easier."

She said the day was a little extra special because she had just celebrated her 60th birthday a few days before the event.

Aside from Youtube, the company has grown to over 320 employees with 13 quilt stores in Hamilton and a growing online shop.

"It's been super cool. We love it, we love putting our community out there and being part of such a great thing, and giving jobs," Gazaway said. "We're always looking at opportunities to grow so that we can provide more jobs for this area."

The 11th Birthday Bash runs Thursday through Saturday, with events happening all day. A full schedule and ticket information can be found on the Missouri Star Quilt Company's website and Facebook page.

