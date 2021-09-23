Clear
Thousands of Buchanan County vaccinations miscounted in state's report

A total of 147,000 vaccination records were miscounted across the Show-Me State, 23,000 of which were from Buchanan County.

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 12:29 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 12:32 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A sudden shot in the arm for Buchanan County's vaccination rate after discrepancies with the state's Covid-19 reporting process lead to the underreporting of tens of thousands of vaccinations. 

The current rate sits at 38.2% first dose and 35.3% for those fully vaccinated. Those numbers are up from 24.2% first dose and 21.9% fully vaccinated as of the St. Joseph Health Department's September 16 report.

City officials said Wednesday night that the error lied in the reporting.

While statewide numbers were reported accurately, about 147,000 vaccination records weren't assigned to a county. Of that number, 23,000 of those records in question were found out to be from Buchanan County.

Mary Robertson, Public Information Officer for the city of St. Joseph said she noticed the discrepancy last week, 

"Last Thursday I looked at the number and saw a huge increase without any explanation," She said. 

Robertson added that misspellings along with the county not being listed contributed to the lost records, in addition to confusion involving how vaccination applicants spelled the city name on their forms. 

"St. Joseph vs. Saint Joseph"

"The Show-Me-Vax Software did not pick up on one or the other," Robertson said. 

Robertson said the error has since been corrected and is currently reflected on the state's Covid dashboard.

"Seeing the results is a positive," Robertson said. "That's what we have to focus on right now."

Robertson said the error has been fixed moving forward. 

Lows were in the 40s this morning and temperatures will only warm into the lower 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s through the end of the work week. The warm up trend will continue with many areas seeing the 80s by Sunday. Above average temperatures will continue into next week.
