(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thousands of people remain without power following a widespread outage caused by freezing rain and ice from a winter storm that hit much of northwest Missouri on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 4,000 customers still had no power. More than 20,000 homes and businesses lost power during the peak of the outage.

A spokesperson with Evergy said that crews worked through the night and are expected to have power restored later in the day on Wednesday.