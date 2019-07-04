UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of customers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Power has been restored to thousands of customers who lost it for a short time Thursday evening.
During a time, 3,593 customers were without power with the three largest outages. One of the outages impacted places near the North Shoppes in St. Joseph and near Country Club and Amazonia.
There is no word on what might have caused the outages.
For a look at the KCPL outage map, click here.
Stay with KQ2 for more udpates to this story.
