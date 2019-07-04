Clear

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of customers

Power has been restored to thousands of customers who lost it for a short time Thursday evening.

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 10:04 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Power has been restored to thousands of customers who lost it for a short time Thursday evening.

During a time, 3,593 customers were without power with the three largest outages. One of the outages impacted places near the North Shoppes in St. Joseph and near Country Club and Amazonia.

There is no word on what might have caused the outages.

For a look at the KCPL outage map, click here.

Stay with KQ2 for more udpates to this story.

As rain showers continue to move east this afternoon, holiday festivities this evening should be dry in the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s and fall into the mid 70s by the time firework shows wrap up.
