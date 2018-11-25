(KQ2)— Sunday's snow storm has left thousands of people without power throughout northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
According to the KCP&L outage map, more than 4,500 customers are without power in St. Joseph.
Throughout northeast Kansas, more than 6,000 Westar Energy customers do not have power.
Related Content
- Blizzard leaves more than 10,000 without power across NE Kansas, NW Missouri
- NE Nodaway County Superintendent placed on administrative leave
- Missouri-Kansas State Football Agree to Renew Rivalry
- KQ2 Forecast: Blizzard Warnings have been issued
- Oncoming blizzard sends holiday travelers home early
- KQ2 Forecast: Blizzard conditions likely Sunday
- Power outage leaves thousands in the dark
- Habitat for Humanity to Receive $10,000 Donation
- NWS: St. Joseph experiencing driest year on record
Scroll for more content...