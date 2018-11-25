Clear
Blizzard leaves more than 10,000 without power across NE Kansas, NW Missouri

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 2:46 PM

(KQ2)— Sunday's snow storm has left thousands of people without power throughout northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

According to the KCP&L outage map, more than 4,500 customers are without power in St. Joseph. 

Throughout northeast Kansas, more than 6,000 Westar Energy customers do not have power. 

Our major winter storm is now just hours away. Falling & blowing snow with strong 40-45 mph wind gusts and poor visibility is likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel.
