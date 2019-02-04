Clear

Three Cameron residents among 5 pleading guilty to meth conspiracy

Three Cameron, Mo., residents are among five defendants who have pleaded guilty to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 4:11 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 4:12 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Three Cameron, Mo., residents are among five defendants who have pleaded guilty to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Benjamin W. Clark, 26, of Cameron, pleaded guilty today before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge Matt J. Whitworth to the charge contained in a Nov. 16, 2017, federal indictment.

Clark is the fifth defendant to plead guilty to participating in the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Co-defendant Jalie J. Brinlee, 28, of Cameron, pleaded guilty on Jan. 4, 2019.

Co-defendants Felicia C. Ward, 23, of Cameron; Robert J. Keegan, 26, of Harrisonville, Mo.; and Frank E. Hundley, 34, of Kansas City, Mo.; pleaded guilty on Dec. 28, 2018.

Brinlee and Keegan also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

All five of the co-defendants admitted they participated in a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine from January to May 24, 2017.

Clark and Brinlee purchased methamphetamine from various suppliers and distributed it to customers in Cameron, Kansas City and elsewhere.

On May 12, 2017, Keegan was stopped by law enforcement and was found in possession of a Hi-point .40-caliber handgun and a duffel bag containing approximately 3.8 kilograms of methamphetamine.

On May 24, 2017, a trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped Ward, who was carrying a Glock 9mm handgun in her purse. Ward had retrieved the handgun from the vehicle where Clark and Brinlee were located, and Brinlee admitted to possessing the firearm prior to transferring it to Ward. Also found in Ward's purse was approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine, which Brinlee also admitted to possessing at the time of the traffic stop.

Under the terms of their plea agreements, Clark, Brinlee and Keegan each will be sentenced to 18 years in federal prison without parole. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the United States Probation Office.

Under federal statutes, Ward and Hundley each are subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Edwards. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Belton, Mo., Police Department, the Independence, Mo., Police Department and the Jackson County Drug Task Force.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
For Tuesday, a light wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain/drizzle is possible during the afternoon and overnight into Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s Tuesday then upper 30s by Wednesday. A bigger storm storm could bring some rain on Wednesday afternoon into an all snow event on Thursday. This system will need to be closely watched as it's still a tricky forecast. All depends on the temperatures and timing if we see some wintry weather that could cause a few travel issues.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events