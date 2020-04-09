Three R/S Electric employees test positive for coronavirus

R/S Electric confirmed Thursday that three employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

Rick Schultz, owner of R/S Electric said in a statement that the employees were working out of town together.

"We believe that the three infections are isolated," Schultz said. "Once we learned about the positive tests, we quickly identified individuals who had been in contact with the three employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus."

Schultz also said that they have instructed those identified to self-quarantine for a total of 14 days.

"The infected employees have been in contact with local health officials and we will fully cooperate with any health officials if asked," Schultz said. "We are in contact with the three individuals who tested positive, and we will continue to update our employees as additional information becomes available."

Shultz said the company is following CDC guidelines for all employees.

"We are allowing our employees the opportunity to continue to work to the extent that they are comfortable," Shlutz said.