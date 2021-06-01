Clear
Three adults, two children injured after crash

Five people were taken to the hospital Monday morning following a crash in Buchanan County.

Posted: Jun 1, 2021 4:49 AM

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 27-year-old San Juanita Pesina, of St. Joseph, was driving eastbound on MO 752, a quarter mile east of St. Joseph, when her vehicle began to slide. She then crossed the center line and hit 44-year-old Jennifer Towell, of St. Joseph.

Pesina sustained serious injuries. While two passengers in her vehicle, a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old, sustained minor injuries. According to MSHP no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.

Towell and a passenger, 58-year-old Lori Boller, of St. Joseph, both sustained minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

All five involved in the crash were taken to Mosaic Life Care.

