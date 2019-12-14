Three alarm fire injures 2 firefighters, damages 3 homes

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two firefighters were injured battling a 3 alarm fire that damaged three homes early Saturday morning.

The fire started in an abandoned house on the 2200 block of Felix St., the St. Joseph Fire department responded to the blaze just after 3 a.m.

One firefighter sustained injuries to the left hand, while the other suffered back and knee injuries, one was taken to the hospital.

The fire spread to neighboring homes on both sides of the original burning building, all occupants of the neighboring homes were not hurt.

The 2200 block of Felix St. was closed to traffic Saturday afternoon due to structural concern involving one of the damaged homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

