Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Three alarm fire injures 2 firefighters, damages 3 homes

One firefighter suffered injuries to the hand while the other suffered injuries to the back and knee.

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 3:08 PM
Updated: Dec 14, 2019 3:31 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two firefighters were injured battling a 3 alarm fire that damaged three homes early Saturday morning. 

The fire started in an abandoned house on the 2200 block of Felix St., the St. Joseph Fire department responded to the blaze just after 3 a.m. 

One firefighter sustained injuries to the left hand, while the other suffered back and knee injuries, one was taken to the hospital. 

The fire spread to neighboring homes on both sides of the original burning building, all occupants of the neighboring homes were not hurt.

The 2200 block of Felix St. was closed to traffic Saturday afternoon due to structural concern involving one of the damaged homes. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Stay with KQ2 for further developments on this story.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
A cloudy start to your Saturday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures will stay in the lower 30's for the majority of the day. We will continue to watch a storm system for Sunday morning and afternoon which could bring us some light to moderate snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories