Three arrested after fleeing, shooting at man in St. Joseph early Monday morning

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating after a man was shot at as a vehicle fled the scene of an attempted break-in on the 3000 block of Kathleen Avenue in St. Joseph.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 11:20 AM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to Captain Jeff Wilson with the police department, officers responded to the area in response to a possible shooting around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Police say the incident began when a homeowner in the area observed people trying to get inside of his truck. The homeowner went outside to confront the people when they took off in another vehicle. While fleeing, shots were fired at the homeowner.

No one was injured in the shooting but bullet holes were found on the homeowner's garage door.

Police were able to locate the vehicle that fled a short time later after a short pursuit and three people were arrested. One person was a juvenile. Officers also seized a firearm from the vehicle as well.

Police continue to investigate the incident and will submit the case to the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office once the investigation is complete.

We had our first round of showers and storms pushing through this morning from the west. This morning's rain & storms have helped to decrease our severe weather threat for this afternoon & evening.
