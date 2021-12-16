Three dead following KCFD firetruck & SUV collision

(Kansas City, Mo.) Three people are dead following a crash involving a fire engine in Kansas City, Missouri Wednesday night.

It happened when the emergency vehicle and an SUV collided.

Authorities say the fire engine had its lights and sirens on at the time.

The force of the crash sent both vehicles into a brick building causing a portion of it to collapse.

Two people in the SUV died.

Just before 8 a.m. crews pulled the body of a third person from the rubble of the building.

Police are still investigating the accident.