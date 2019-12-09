Three flu-associated deaths reported in Missouri

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reported three influenza-associated deaths in the state this season as of Monday.
The total number of influenza cases has recently surpassed the 1,500 mark, with 1,548 cases, according to the latest influenza surveillance report.
The department said it is important to remember that the flu hard to predict, and the best was to prevent the seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year.
“For those who haven’t already been vaccinated, it is important to know that it’s not too late,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We are approaching the peak of flu season, so now is still a great time to protect yourself and others around you by being vaccinated.”
