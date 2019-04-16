Three hour hotel standoff ends peacefully

(ATCHISON, Kan.) -- A three hour standoff at an Atchison hotel ended peacefully Tuesday evening.

“We have him in custody, and no one’s injured, including him,” Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News shortly after the standoff was resolved.

It began around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at the Super 8 Hotel, located at 509 South 9th Street.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old man, who is not an Atchison resident, barricaded himself in a room of the hotel, where he had been staying. He claimed to be armed.

Wilson said they continued to negotiate and talk with him for the three hour period.

“We began talking to him, and for the next 3-hours we had a continuous conversation trying to end this peacefully,” Wilson said.

The police evacuated the hotel, and no one was injured including the 37-year-old man.

Wilson said the patience of the negotiators paid off. “Shortly after 7:30 then, he surrendered himself out of the room to us.”

The man was later to be found unarmed. Wilson said, during the search of his hotel room, no weapon was found.

Wilson said the case is being handled as a mental health issue. An investigation is underway to find out more information on how long the man was in the hotel and what led up to the standoff.

The man's name has not been released.