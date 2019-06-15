Clear

Three in custody following drug bust in Nodaway County

Three suspects were taken into custody following a drug investigation by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and the Maryville Police Department.

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 3:49 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 3:51 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Three suspects were taken into custody following a drug investigation by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and the Maryville Police Department.

Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said the arrests happened Friday after the department obtained a search warrant at an apartment on the 500 block of East 7th Street. 

Three suspects were arrested following the bust and have been charged by Nodaway County prosecuting attorney Robert Rice. 

Kaleb Grady, age 21, of Maryville, was charged with Distribution of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a protected area (school zone). He is being held in the Nodaway County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Robert K Saunders, age 61, of Maryville, was charged with Distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Nodaway County Jail on $25,000.00 bond.

Orin Hill, age 51, of Maryville, was charged with Distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Nodaway County Jail on $25,000.00 bond.

Sheriff Strong said the items seized in the apartment as evidence will be submitted to the lab for analysis and further charges may be filed.

After last night's rainfall, additional storm chances are in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. Overall, the storms will be widely scattered but some of these could become strong to severe with hail as the primary threat but damaging winds are also possible. While not everyone will see rain today, it is a good idea to be weather aware if any of your plans take you outside. In addition, you will need to be drinking plenty of water as today's highs will be very warm in the mid to upper 80s.
