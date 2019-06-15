Three in custody following drug bust in Nodaway County

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Three suspects were taken into custody following a drug investigation by the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and the Maryville Police Department.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said the arrests happened Friday after the department obtained a search warrant at an apartment on the 500 block of East 7th Street.
Three suspects were arrested following the bust and have been charged by Nodaway County prosecuting attorney Robert Rice.
Kaleb Grady, age 21, of Maryville, was charged with Distribution of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a protected area (school zone). He is being held in the Nodaway County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Robert K Saunders, age 61, of Maryville, was charged with Distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Nodaway County Jail on $25,000.00 bond.
Orin Hill, age 51, of Maryville, was charged with Distribution of a controlled substance. He is being held in the Nodaway County Jail on $25,000.00 bond.
Sheriff Strong said the items seized in the apartment as evidence will be submitted to the lab for analysis and further charges may be filed.
