Three injured in Thursday morning crash

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Three people were injured Thursday morning following a three-vehicle crash at the 40.0 mile marker of Southbound I-29, just before 6:00 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 27-year-old Sierra Maul, of St. Joseph, was slowing to turn into the emergency crossover, when she was rear-ended by 29-year-old Dana Holladay, of St. Joseph. Holladay was then rear-ended by 33-year-old William Gillenwater, of Savannah.

Holladay, Gillenwater, and a passenger in Maul's vehicle, 58-year-old Anthony Foster, of St. Joseph, were taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries. Maul was not injured.

All four were wearing seat belts.