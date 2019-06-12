Clear

Three injured in high-speed crash on I-35 Wednesday morning

Three people were injured after a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck the back of a tractor-trailer on I-35 Wednesday morning.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 9:18 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Three people were injured after a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck the back of a tractor-trailer on I-35 Wednesday morning.

The crash happening on I-35 two miles south of Cameron in Clinton County at around 6:13 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the highway patrol's crash report, the crash occurred as a 2012 Dodge Charger, driven by 24-year-old Eric Teel, was driving at a high rate of speed south on I-35. The vehicle attempted to pass a tractor-trailer when it struck the rear of the towed unit of the truck. The Charger then spun and came to a rest in the median.

An occupant in the Dodge Charger, 24-year-old Wesley Calloway, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Teel sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Neither of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 52-year-old Alfred Guzman, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

We are waking up to some light rain showers this morning across the KQ2 Viewing Area with temperatures in the upper 50s as a cold front pushes through. For Wednesday afternoon, there's a slight chance for a few showers but overall the day should be dry. Highs will be much cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s thanks to a breezy northwest wind behind the front.
