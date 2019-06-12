Three injured in high-speed crash on I-35 Wednesday morning

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) Three people were injured after a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck the back of a tractor-trailer on I-35 Wednesday morning.

The crash happening on I-35 two miles south of Cameron in Clinton County at around 6:13 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the highway patrol's crash report, the crash occurred as a 2012 Dodge Charger, driven by 24-year-old Eric Teel, was driving at a high rate of speed south on I-35. The vehicle attempted to pass a tractor-trailer when it struck the rear of the towed unit of the truck. The Charger then spun and came to a rest in the median.

An occupant in the Dodge Charger, 24-year-old Wesley Calloway, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Teel sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Neither of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 52-year-old Alfred Guzman, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.