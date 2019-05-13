Three minors charged in connection to house fire where boy's body found

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three minors and were charged in connection to the north end house fire where a 14-year-old boy's body was found.

Charges against the trio were filed on April 27, May 1, and May 9. According to the Juvenile's office for Buchanan County, the names of the minors charged in connection to the fire are protected.

Two of the minors were charged with Arson in the first degree and Abandonment of a Corpse, a class E felony. The third minor was charged with abandonment of a corpse only.

Family members of the victim said the boy’s body was found in a burned down home in the 1400 block of N. 3rd Street on April 25. According to St. Joseph Police Department, investigators received a tip that a body was buried beneath the ashes that morning. Police have yet to release the victim's name.

A fire razed the home in the early hours of February 20. According to KQ2’s previous reporting, the St. Joseph Fire inspectors did not see the body during the original investigation. At the time of the fire, the inspectors spoke to the homeowner who said no one was inside.

