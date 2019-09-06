Three northwest Missouri bridges awarded contracts in Governor's bridge program

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Three bridges in northwest Missouri have been awarded contracts under Governor Mike Parson's Focus on Bridges program.

The program was first proposed in January and passed by the Missouri General Assembly in May. The program provides $50 million in state general revenue for the repair or replacement of 45 bridges that had already been prioritized for work.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a total of 14 contracts on Friday out of the 45 bridges slated to be repaired under the program. All bridges will be under contract by the end of the year and completed in 2020.

The three bridges in northwest Missouri that have been awarded contracts are:

I-29 bridge over the Kimsey Creek and Route E near Mound City

MO 190 bridge over the Thompson River near Chillicothe

U.S. Route 65 bridge over the Grand River near Chillicothe

"We've made great progress toward improving Missouri's bridge infrastructure in recent months, and this set of contracts is another major step in the right direction," Gov. Parson said in a statement. "With one of the nation's largest but lowest-funded highway systems, Missouri's road and bridge needs must be addressed to ensure we have the framework for future access and expansion. Our bridge program is critical to meeting those needs, and we're excited to see it move forward with these first 14 bridges."

Since these bridges were already programmed in the state's Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), the $50 million that would have been spent on these projects is now available to be used for other projects. Those new projects will be identified in the 2021-2024 STIP.

"We've had some great transportation news in the state of Missouri the last several months," Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna said in a statement. "This is just one example of what can happen when a Governor takes such a strong leadership role in the transportation investment arena and is joined by bipartisan support in the General Assembly."

For additional information on the projects, contact MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit their website.