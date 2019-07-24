Three officers set first for Atchison Police Department

(ATCHISON, Kan.) Atchison police officers Nicole Manedely, Katie Brown, and Whitney Wagner, have made history within the department.

Manedely and Wagner have three years experience within the department, Brown's addition to the department last January brought the total number of woman officers to three, the most ever to serve in the department at one time.



"I’m so proud of them," Mike Wilson, Atchison Police Chief said. "I’m so pleased to have them as part of our department."

Wagner, a master patrolman was the first woman of the three to join the department, Wagner said she was the first to join in almost 30 years.

"It was really intimidating because I didn’t know how I’d be received," Wagner said.

Each of the officers described different paths that led them to the department, Wagner said her interest sparked from a ride-along with the St. Joseph Police Department. Manedeley came to the department with several years experience in the army, she said she drew from that experience.

"I linked targets to attacks," Manedeley said. "It's kind of like linking your suspect to a crime that happened."

Brown said she came from a family of police officers.

"All my cousins that are older than me," Brown said. "Most of them are officers in the Kansas City area."

All three officers called the job fulfilling, but in different ways. For Wagner, it was all about what she gets out of the job

"It's like different things every day that you get to do," Wagner said.

Brown said it's about how others perceive her role, especially children.

"We’re the good guys,' Brown said. "We’re here to help them with anything at any time."

Wilson said he’s grateful to have such exceptional and committed talent on the force.

