Three people from Caldwell County killed after car crashes, catches on fire

(RAY COUNTY, Mo.) Three people from Caldwell County were killed after car crashed and caught on fire in rural Ray County Tuesday afternoon at around 4:15 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway D near Highway C when a 2015 Buick Encore went off the right side of the roadway, overturned, struck a tree, and then caught on fire.
The three people inside the car all were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people from Polo, Missouri were killed in the crash; 24-year-old Kara Frisch, the driver, and 26-year-old Andrew Fleming, an occupant. Another occupant, 42-year-old Bradley Ahart of Kingston, Missouri was also killed in the crash.
The Ray County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.
