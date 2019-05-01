Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three people from Caldwell County killed after car crashes, catches on fire

Three people from Caldwell County were killed after car crashed and caught on fire in rural Ray County Tuesday afternoon at around 4:15 p.m.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 10:15 AM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 10:15 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(RAY COUNTY, Mo.) Three people from Caldwell County were killed after car crashed and caught on fire in rural Ray County Tuesday afternoon at around 4:15 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway D near Highway C when a 2015 Buick Encore went off the right side of the roadway, overturned, struck a tree, and then caught on fire.

The three people inside the car all were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people from Polo, Missouri were killed in the crash; 24-year-old Kara Frisch, the driver, and 26-year-old Andrew Fleming, an occupant. Another occupant, 42-year-old Bradley Ahart of Kingston, Missouri was also killed in the crash.

The Ray County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
After dealing with widespread rain on Tuesday, we are waking up to cloudy skies and some misty conditions this Wednesday morning. We have some pockets of drizzle as well that will continue through the late morning as our storm system moves out east. Wednesday afternoon will be cloudy, which will help keep temperatures cool and below average in the lower to middle 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events