Three people injured in multi-vehicle accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three people were injured after a three-vehicle accident Tuesday evening.

The accident took place on US 169 highway near Northeast Woodbine Road at around 4:30 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2002 Jeep Cherokee and a 1997 Toyota Avalon were both traveling northbound on 169.

The Jeep attempted to pass the Avalon while approaching a 2009 Toyota Venza that was traveling southbound on 169. The Jeep failed to change lanes safely and struck the front driver’s side panel of the Avalon with its rear passenger wheel.

The Jeep spun clockwise, traveled off the west side of 169 and struck a utility pole with the driver’s side door.

The Avalon rotated counter-clockwise and crossed the centerline. The Venza struck the rear bumper of the Avalon with its front bumper.

The Venza traveled off the west side of 169, coming to rest on its wheels facing south. The Avalon ended up in the middle of 169 facing south.

A 16-year-old passenger in the Jeep suffered minor injuries, the 17-year-old driver of the Jeep suffered serious injuries and a 30-year-old driver of the Venza suffered moderate injuries. All were taken to Mosaic Life Care.