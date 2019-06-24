Clear

Three people sentenced to 18 years in prison for meth conspiracy

A 27-year-old man from Cameron, and two others, have been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison without parole for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Benjamin W. Clark was sentenced Monday by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips.

According to the office of the United States Attorney Western District of Missouri, Clark pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-trafficking conspiracy on February 4. Co-defendants Jalie J. Brinlee of Cameron, and Robert J. Keegan of Harrisonville each have also been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison without parole. 

Clark, Brinlee, and Keegan each admitted they participated in a conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of meth from January 2017 to May 24, 2017. Clark and Brinlee purchased the meth from various suppliers and distributed it to customers in Cameron, Kansas City, and elsewhere.

On May 12, 2017, Keegan was stopped by law enforcement and was found in possession of a .40-caliber handgun and a duffle bag containing approximately 3.8 kilograms of meth.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Edwards. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Belton Police Department, Independence Police Department and the Jackson County Drug Task Force investigated the case.

