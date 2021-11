(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a shooting in Ferrelview.

On Tuesday just before 7 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call that three people had been shot in the area of 500 Heady Avenue.

Upon arrival it was discovered that three people had been shot at the residence.

All were taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.