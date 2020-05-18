Three quarters of Albany's Johnson Controls employees on strike

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than three quarters of Albany's Johnson Controls employees are protesting the plant.

Since 7 a.m. this morning, workers have been picketing outside the facility.

132 out of the 162 employees at Albany's Johnson Controls plant are striking against the company, citing deteriorating working conditions, stagnant wages and low hazard pay making the contract unsignable.

Employees said Johnson Controls expect workers to work excessive overtime; requiring employees to work six 10 hour days in a row, including Saturdays.

Union representatives said the assembly line only receives one Saturday off a month.

Employees were offered their latest contract on Friday.

While 30 workers took the deal, the rest said they had no other option than to go on strike against their employer.

“You can’t come in here with a big city attitude like that no matter what you are going to work seven days a week and 10-12 hours days or whatever the case may be and expect them to continue and continue with that. There needs to be some balance between their personal lives and their work life,”said David Steele, Johnson Controls union representative.

The tight knit community of Albany is asking for more family friendly hours and competitive pay.

Steele said the company has offered no negotiations or counteroffers.

Workers said the factory is currently being run by upper management who aren't qualified to be working inside the plant.

Employees said they are committed to seeing this strike through until the company renegotiates their contracts.

KQ2 has emailed Johnson Controls for an official statement and are currently still waiting on a response.