Three teens charged in connection to Friday's school threats

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three teens accused of making school threats online have been charged in juvenile court.

According to Linda Meyer, the 5th Circuit juvenile officer, two teens have been charged with the felony of making a terrorist threat and one teen has been charged with the misdemeanor of making a terrorist threat.

Police arrested the three teens Friday following an investigation into threats of a school shooting posted on Snapchat targeting each of the three area high schools.

Many of the details of the investigation and case are closed to the public because the accused individuals are minors.