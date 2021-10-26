Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD votes to end mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Three teens charged in connection to Friday's school threats

Three teens accused of making school threats online have been charged in juvenile court.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 12:52 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three teens accused of making school threats online have been charged in juvenile court.

According to Linda Meyer, the 5th Circuit juvenile officer, two teens have been charged with the felony of making a terrorist threat and one teen has been charged with the misdemeanor of making a terrorist threat.

Police arrested the three teens Friday following an investigation into threats of a school shooting posted on Snapchat targeting each of the three area high schools. 

Many of the details of the investigation and case are closed to the public because the accused individuals are minors.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Atchison
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories