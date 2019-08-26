Clear
Three teens charged, two minors in custody following weekend police pursuit near Cameron

The Cameron Police Department has released information on three teens who are facing charges in connection to Saturday's police chase near Cameron.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 12:45 PM
Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department has released information about three teens who are facing charges in connection to Saturday's police chase near Cameron.

The incident stems from a police chase that happened early Saturday near Cameron. A total of five people were taken into custody following the pursuit.

According to the Cameron Police Department, the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office has charged: 

Jacob C. Griggs (pictured below), 19, of St. Joseph with a class A misdemeanor for tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $5,000.

Derick D. Davila (pictured below), 17, of St. Joseph was charged with a class A misdemeanor for tampering with motor vehicle. His bond was set at $2,000.

Dakota J. Carr (pictured below), 18, of St. Joseph was charged with a class A misdemeanor for tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $3,000.

Two juveniles were also taken into custody and released to juvenile authorities.

