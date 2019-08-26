Three teens charged, two minors in custody following weekend police pursuit near Cameron

(CAMERON, Mo.) The Cameron Police Department has released information about three teens who are facing charges in connection to Saturday's police chase near Cameron.
The incident stems from a police chase that happened early Saturday near Cameron. A total of five people were taken into custody following the pursuit.
RELATED STORY: Five people in custody after police pursuit near Cameron
According to the Cameron Police Department, the Clinton County Prosecutor's Office has charged:
Jacob C. Griggs (pictured below), 19, of St. Joseph with a class A misdemeanor for tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $5,000.
Derick D. Davila (pictured below), 17, of St. Joseph was charged with a class A misdemeanor for tampering with motor vehicle. His bond was set at $2,000.
Dakota J. Carr (pictured below), 18, of St. Joseph was charged with a class A misdemeanor for tampering with a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $3,000.
Two juveniles were also taken into custody and released to juvenile authorities.
