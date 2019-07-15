Clear

Three vehicles involved in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph

St. Joseph police say three vehicles were involved in a hit-and-run crash on Pear St. near Ajax Rd. in St. Joseph Monday morning.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police say three vehicles were involved in a hit-and-run crash on Pear St. near Ajax Rd. in St. Joseph Monday morning.

According to police, the crash involved a Fastenal company truck, an Interstate Batteries truck, and a blue Dodge pickup. Police say the crash happened when the Dodge truck was driving south on Ajax Rd. and pulled out on to Pear St. and struck the rear of the Fastenal truck that was driving east on Pear St. This collision sent the Fastenal truck spinning when it collided with the battery truck that was driving west on on Pear St.

The Dodge truck fled the scene. Police say the vehicle has been located and are currently searching for the driver.

There is no description of the driver of the Dodge truck at this time.

The driver of the Fastenal truck sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. The driver of the battery truck was not injured.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
A small break from the heat will take place today as the region feels impacts from what is left of Barry. Moving forward through the week, temperatures will heat up to the hottest temperatures of the year by the middle and end of this week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events