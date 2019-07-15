Three vehicles involved in hit-and-run crash in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police say three vehicles were involved in a hit-and-run crash on Pear St. near Ajax Rd. in St. Joseph Monday morning.

According to police, the crash involved a Fastenal company truck, an Interstate Batteries truck, and a blue Dodge pickup. Police say the crash happened when the Dodge truck was driving south on Ajax Rd. and pulled out on to Pear St. and struck the rear of the Fastenal truck that was driving east on Pear St. This collision sent the Fastenal truck spinning when it collided with the battery truck that was driving west on on Pear St.

The Dodge truck fled the scene. Police say the vehicle has been located and are currently searching for the driver.

There is no description of the driver of the Dodge truck at this time.

The driver of the Fastenal truck sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene. The driver of the battery truck was not injured.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.