Throckmorton pleads guilty to child endangerment charge Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A judge accepted a guilty plea Wednesday from a St. Joseph woman accused of co-sleeping with a three-month-old girl.

Madison Throckmorton pled guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree almost five months after the incident took place in Throckmorton’s home.

According to court documents obtained by KQ2, Throckmorton co-slept with three-month-old Lorelai Kress while she and another woman were running a daycare in their home in late May.

Krista Richarson, Lorelai’s mother said the charge against Throckmorton isn't enough, because Lorelai died in Throckmorton's care.

"We're hoping that the right people can see and hear our voices, and try to be the voice for my daughter," Richardson said Wednesday afternoon before the hearing.

Richardson and her supporters took time before the hearing to protest the charge and the sentence.

"We're not understanding how an infant's life is only worth two days in jail or two years of probation,” Crystal Daniel, protest organizer said.

While the judge accepted Throckmorton’s guilty plea, he also decided to push back sentencing to give Richardson and her family more time to address the court.

Richardson said in court that the charge should include negligence, the judge argued intent would need to be proven to upgrade a charge.

Sentencing for Throckmorton is set for November 24.