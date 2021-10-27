Clear
Throckmorton pleads guilty to child endangerment charge Wednesday

A Buchanan County judge accepted the plea Wednesday, nearly five months after a St. Joseph woman was charged following the death of a three-month-old girl.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 8:28 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 8:31 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A judge accepted a guilty plea Wednesday from a St. Joseph woman accused of co-sleeping with a three-month-old girl.

Madison Throckmorton pled guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree almost five months after the incident took place in Throckmorton’s home.

According to court documents obtained by KQ2, Throckmorton co-slept with three-month-old Lorelai Kress while she and another woman were running a daycare in their home in late May.

Krista Richarson, Lorelai’s mother said the charge against Throckmorton isn't enough, because Lorelai died in Throckmorton's care.

"We're hoping that the right people can see and hear our voices, and try to be the voice for my daughter," Richardson said Wednesday afternoon before the hearing.

Richardson and her supporters took time before the hearing to protest the charge and the sentence.

"We're not understanding how an infant's life is only worth two days in jail or two years of probation,” Crystal Daniel, protest organizer said.

While the judge accepted Throckmorton’s guilty plea, he also decided to push back sentencing to give Richardson and her family more time to address the court.

Richardson said in court that the charge should include negligence, the judge argued intent would need to be proven to upgrade a charge.

Sentencing for Throckmorton is set for November 24.

Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
