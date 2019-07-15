Tickets, parking passes now on sale for Chiefs Training Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tickets and daily parking passes are now on sale for Chiefs Training Camp at Missouri Western State University. Training camp begins on Saturday, July 27, and runs through Thursday, August 15.

The university announced Monday the tickets are now on sale for this year's camp.

Parking is $5 per car, per day and is located in Lot H on MWSU's campus with overflow traffic in Lot J. An all camp parking pass is available from the Griffon Athletics Tickets Office for $35. The office is located in the main ticket booth of Spratt Stadium during camp.

Admission to practice will be charged on three dates, which include the following:

Saturday, July 27: Opening Day at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 28: Practice at 8:15 a.m.

Saturday, August 3: Family Fund Day at 8:15 a.m.

A full team autograph session will take place on all of the above dates after practice.