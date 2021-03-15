Tier 3 of vaccination phase began today in the state of Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri entered a new phase in its' COVID-19 vaccination plan. Phase 1-B, Tier 3 vaccinations began today.

This tier is the broadest so far, and includes, teachers, energy, and agriculture workers, along with other select businesses.

"The number of vaccines that we have been receiving is approximately 1,500 a week," said Dr. Davin Turner. "This week it will change back to Pfizer. The state notified us last week that we will be receiving predominately Pfizer moving forward. Will that change again? Most likely."

When it comes to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state of Missouri has received its first shipment of 50,000 doses that will be distributed around the state. Dr. Turner said Mosaic LifeCare is not included in the first round of the Johnson & Johnson distribution. "Last week or about 10 days ago, we did not receive a distribution and we would not expect to see any Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the end of April most likely. We may receive some sooner."

So far, over 25,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in St. Joseph according to Dr. Turner. To register for the vaccine, click here.

St. Joseph will also be the site of a state-held COVID-19 mass vaccination event.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the current Community Covid Clinic at East Hills Mall on Friday, March 19.

A state spokesperson said the event will be able to administer around 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

To register for the event click here.