Clear
BREAKING NEWS Amber alert cancelled, child recovered and is safe Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Man sentenced in fatal drive-by shooting of St. Joseph toddler Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tier 3 of vaccination phase began today in the state of Missouri

Missouri entered a new phase in its' COVID-19 vaccination plan. Phase 1-B, Tier 3 vaccinations began today. This tier is the broadest so far, and includes, teachers, energy, and agriculture workers, along with other select businesses

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 6:38 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri entered a new phase in its' COVID-19 vaccination plan.  Phase 1-B, Tier 3 vaccinations began today. 

This tier is the broadest so far, and includes, teachers, energy, and agriculture workers, along with other select businesses.

"The number of vaccines that we have been receiving is approximately 1,500 a week," said Dr. Davin Turner. "This week it will change back to Pfizer. The state notified us last week that we will be receiving predominately Pfizer moving forward. Will that change again? Most likely."

When it comes to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state of Missouri has received its first shipment of 50,000 doses that will be distributed around the state.  Dr. Turner said Mosaic LifeCare is not included in the first round of the Johnson & Johnson distribution. "Last week or about 10 days ago, we did not receive a distribution and we would not expect to see any Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the end of April most likely. We may receive some sooner."

So far, over 25,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in St. Joseph according to Dr. Turner. To register for the vaccine, click here.

St. Joseph will also be the site of a state-held COVID-19 mass vaccination event.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the current Community Covid Clinic at East Hills Mall on Friday, March 19.

A state spokesperson said the event will be able to administer around 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

To register for the event click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Clarinda
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 32°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Falls City
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Cloudy skies will continue today, but during the late afternoon into the evening hours we could see some light rain showers. The first half of today will be cloudy with temperatures warming into the low to mid 50s. Rain chances will increase this afternoon into this evening with the chance for a few rumbles of thunder. Drier conditions will move into the area on Tuesday as cloudy skies continue. Rain chances move back into the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday with temperature remaining in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Conditions look to dry out for the end of the week into the weekend with temperature slowly warming back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories