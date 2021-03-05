Tier 3 Covid vaccine request list opens Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic will open the Appointment Request List for the next open tier as determined by the state of Missouri at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6.

All vaccines will be given at the Community Vaccine Site located in the former Gordmans location at the East Hills Shopping Center.

Phase 1B - Tier 3: Critical Infrastructure information can be found at www.MoStopsCovid.com.

Here are the steps to register for the Appointment Request List:

· Visit www.myMLC.com/vaccine

· Choose your location, then click “Sign Up for the Request List”

· You will need the following information:

o Name

o Address

o City, State, Zip

o Phone (cell phone if you would like to receive text notification)

o Last four digits of your social security number

o Birthdate

o E-mail address (to receive notification when appointments open)

o Verify all information is correct

· Once complete, you will be added to the Appointment Request List in the order registrations are received.

· Appointments will open based on the vaccine supply Mosaic receives.

· After you sign up, you will receive an e-mail and text when an appointment is available for the COVID-19 vaccine.

· We are working to offer hours outside school and normal business hours.

When you are notified an appointment is available:

· You have 24 hours to book this appointment. When booked, you will receive a confirmation e-mail. If you do not receive one, the appointment has not been scheduled.

· The link provided is tied to the information already provided by you on the Appointment Request List. It cannot be used to make an appointment for another person.

· This link cannot be transferred to another individual to book an open slot.

· The link cannot be forwarded to others, or they will receive an error message.

Mosaic’s service area comprises approximately 270,000 residents, mainly in the Region H area of Northwest Missouri. Our priority is to ensure we vaccinate our region. We work closely everyday with Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville and Mosaic-Medical Center-Albany as they work to provide vaccines to their areas. Mosaic’s Appointment Request List is available to residents throughout our region, if they choose to join. There is no harm in being on multiple lists.