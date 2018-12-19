Time’s running out to mail your Christmas gifts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Postal officials said it's not too late to mail Christmas and holiday gifts. But the window to get packages to a destination by Christmas is closing.

USPS Postmaster in St. Joseph, Sam Morgan, said to get a card or gift delivered by Christmas, the post office must have it by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20.

This is the Postal Service’s busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season – with an expected three billion pieces of mail and packages forecast to be delivered nationwide, including more than 200 million packages. Over the entire holiday season, the agency estimates more than sixteen billion pieces of mail will be delivered.

USPS expects to deliver more than eight million packages each Sunday in December.