Tipple Hill Winery to close at the end of the year.

(EASTON, Mo) About five miles east of St. Joseph overlooking U.S. 36 Hwy., lies a venue cherished by locals.

Tipple Hill Winery was started in 2012 by owner Roxyann Schreiber as a hobby.

"I started it because I retired," she said, "I wanted something to do and this seemed like a fun thing."

Schreiber said it didn't take long for word to spread and spots for events to fill up.

"It just blew up, She said. "It was crazy how the community supported us and loved to come in."

Now the days are numbered at the winery because Schreiber is ready to retire, that coupled with the more recent drop in business due to Covid-19 lead her to make the decision to move on.

Schreiber plans to close the winery at the end of the year, she broke the news through social media Saturday night, her customer base is understandably disappointed,

"I'm so sad to see a place that is so easy and fun to host events close," Taylor Fluharty, guest said.

Schreiber and her customers said still have much to smile about however, her customers are happy for her as she moves on, while Schreiber said she's happy to enjoy the ride till the end of the year.

"We're going to be open for the next several months," She said.

After the winery closes, Schreiber said her family plans to convert the building into a home.