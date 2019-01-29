Tips for winterizing your car before temperatures plummet

(ST. JOSEPH Mo.) Whether making a 10-minute commute or spending hours getting to work, any amount of time on the roads during bad weather can be dangerous.

Dangerously cold temperatures are in the forecast Wednesday for parts of the U.S. including north-west Missouri.

While emergencies can't be 100 percent avoided, you can prepare for roadside dilemmas by winterizing your car.

The first step to making sure your car is ready for winter weather is checking out your car.

Frank Laffargue, owner of Quality Auto Repair suggests checking your tires and battery before heading out on the road.

“When it gets cold out, you are going to find out because it's going to fail,” he said. "It may have started on a warmer day or cranked over slow on a warmer day but when it gets cold out, it'll be done."

Cold weather can decrease tire pressure, which can affect how your car handles dicey road conditions.

Laffargue also recommends making sure to have plenty of gas and he said drivers need to give their cars some time to heat up when it's cold outside.

“Get out and try to warm-up the vehicle. Stay with it, don't leave it unattended,” he said.

Drivers should also have an emergency kit in their car that includes jumper cables, nonperishable food, a water bottle, a blanket, and a flashlight.