Tips to avoid holiday package theft

(St.Joseph,MO) With the holidays fast approaching more people are turning to online shopping to help make gift giving a little less stressful. Shoppers avoid the crowds and have the convenience home delivery, but are put at risk of having their packages stolen.

Goin Postal co-owner Rhonda Blaylock said thieves swiping things from front porches is common across the county, and these ‘porch pirates’ are more active during the weeks leading up to the holidays.

"The porch pirates have really just increased, following UPS and FedEx trucks around and stealing whatever lands on somebody's porch,"Blaylock said.

Captain Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department was unsure the total number of stolen packages in 2017, but said there are steps you can take to help keep your packages safe.

“It wasn’t an astronomical amount last year. We did have one case in particular last year were individual had stolen quite a bit off of different doorsteps, but thank goodness we were able to take that person into custody,” Wilson said.

Sheldon Lyons, Executive Director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said communicating with mail carriers can help protect your packages.

"If you get to know the FedEx guy or the UPS guy, tell them you would like the deliveries behind the house or behind the big bush or whatever it is at your house that would kind of conceal that from traffic going up and down the road,"Lyons said.

Online retailers give shoppers the option to track their packages a few days before it arrives,but if you can’t be home to receive the package, Lyons recommends having it delivered to you at work.

"If you work in an office where you can take that delivery during the daytime, let that package be delivered there,"Lyons said.

Blaylock also recommends getting insurance on your packages and investing in a private mailbox for the holiday season.

St. Joseph Police are recommending homeowners install security cameras to avoid theft and break-ins this holiday season, but Lyons said purchasing electronic locks might be more beneficial.

“I think we see it all over the country, and I think that’s why we see Amazon coming out with technology like the Amazon Key for homes and cars that gives delivery options, maybe a little bit creepy, but it’s certainly an option to keep your package from being stolen off your front porch,”Lyons said.

Wilson said even after receiving the holiday packages, homeowners should take precautions to avoid break-ins during the holidays.

"Once you do get your packages and you get them safely inside your house,”Wilson said. “It's beautiful to have the tree at the front window where everyone can see the lights on at night, but when you leave during the day close your shades and [do] not make it so obvious that you have packages right inside of the window under the tree.”

If you believe you have had a package stolen from your porch, contact the St. Joseph Police Department.