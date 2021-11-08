Tips to deal with day light saving time

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday most Americans turned their clocks back an hour marking the end of daylight saving time.

While many rejoice about the extra hour of sleep, others dread the time change.

If you fall in the second group here are a few tips from a medical expert.

November or March, for at least a week after daylight saving time, some of us feel a little out of whack.

"People do have a disruption in their circadian rhythm so that is whether it's kids or adults,” Anna Hunter, Nurse Practitioner Mosaic Life Care said.

Hunter says if daylight saving time knocks you off balance, you're not alone.

"You have decreased melatonin production, you have decreased serotonin production so they have disrupted sleep and there's actually a real uptick in car accidents, and strokes and we see a decrease in mental health because people are getting less time outside and they are feeling pretty sleepy and their routine is off,” Hunter said.

Fortunately, she has a couple of tips to get us and our kids back on track.

“Especially with the wintertime change, we lose that afternoon light so they are not having as much light when they get home from school, and sun exposure is a big deal so if we can get them outside as soon as they get home from school, more sun exposure, they'll have a more balanced sleep schedule and then in the morning when they are getting up and even though things are still dark and their sleepy and their not adjusting, we turn lights on, make it bright, and we try to get them back on that light/dark routine,” Hunter said.

In addition to increased activity and time in the sun.

"You can add a Vitamin D supplement in the winter which helps create all of those good endorphins as well as regulate your serotonin levels,” Hunter said.

She also says to be patient with yourself and your kids.

"As a mom, I just say good luck. It's a rough transition as a parent and it's a rough transition for kids so we want to give each other a lot of extra grace because we tend to, tired equals grumpy, whether it is us or our 3, or 4 or 5-year-olds so just give each other a lot of grace and just get through this transition,” Hunter said.

One last tip, Hunter recommends next year adjust your bedtime by about 15 minutes each night for four nights leading up to the big-time change to ease yourself into it.