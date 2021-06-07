Torch Run kicks off Show-Me State Games across the state

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Show-Me State Games kick off their summer of activities with Torch Runs across the state.

Show-Me State Game officials and Shelter Insurance visited St. Joseph on Monday at Bartlett Park and met with members of the community to celebrate the start of the games.

In 2020, the games were held virtually. Game officials say they are ready to be back in-person again this summer.

"You have no idea. We're so happy. We're extremely busy but it's a great busy," said Dave Fox, the Executive Director of the Show-Me State Games. "

Anna Hargis a member of the Torch Run Committee and Shelter Insurance added, "It feels real again. I love the fact that I'm getting out here and seeing runners and everybody is so excited to get busy and get active together. That's the key; is together."

The Show-Me State Games is an Olympic-style sports festival with more than 40 sports competed over three weekends in the summer. The 2021 Games will begin June 10-13, July 16-18 and July 23-25. In addition to the summer games, the Show-Me State Games offers events throughout the year to promote its mission of health, fitness, family and fun. Established in 1985, the Show-Me State Games is a non-profit program hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia. More than a million athletes have competed in the Games, with athletes coming annually from nearly all 114 Missouri counties. For more information, visit www.smsg.org.