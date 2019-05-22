Tornado destroys abandoned home, damages farm north of Effingham

(EFFINGHAM, Kan.) Daylight revealing damage left behind from a tornado that happened on Tuesday in western Atchison County. A survey conducted by the National Weather Service on Wednesday concludes that the tornado was an EF-1 with wind gusts to 90 mph.

The Atchison County Emergency Management Director, Wesley Lanter, says that spotters had a view of the tornado for the entire time that it was in progress.

“The funnel cloud was on the ground for about eight minutes," Lanter said. "[It] took down quite a few trees, some power lines, and [an] abandoned house."

Some of the damage found was about four miles north of Effingham, which included scattered debris and an abandoned home destroyed. Nearby, the tornado hit a farm and destroyed some outbuildings and tossed around farm equipment.

"[It] moved their combine about 50 yards, 60 yards. Rolled their camper, rolled their truck and some of their livestock is missing,” Lanter said.

The National Weather Service says the tornado was on the ground for 4.5 miles. For the people living in the tornado's path, plenty of notice came so that people could seek shelter.

“We were in tornado warning and people took shelter that were in the affected areas and we had plenty of notice,” Lanter said.

As a result of the lead time on the tornado, no one was injured.

“There were people at home in the residence when the tornado went through but luckily they got in their basement and they hunkered down and were uninjured,” Lanter said.

The tornado moving through a rural part of Atchison County and officials say they are glad the tornado did not move through further east.

“It’s very unfortunate for the people that were affected but I’m very fortunate that it didn’t happen in one of our higher populated areas,” Lanter said.

Lanter says this was the first tornado to hit the county since the 1990s.