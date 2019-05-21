Clear
Tornado warning Tuesday evening

Tornado warnings in Atchison and Doniphan counties, follow our severe weather coverage live here.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 7:31 PM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 7:57 PM

(DENTON, Kan.) Severe weather Tuesday evening in Northeast Kansas spawned at least one confirmed tornado.

That tornado in Denton around 7:15 p.m.

If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
