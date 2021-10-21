Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tortoise Run Farm

Tortoise Run farm, located near Savannah, Missouri, is a nonprofit that takes in abandoned or surrendered tortoises and turtles like sushi, caring for them and giving them a home.

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 5:29 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) A local farm is home to a sanctuary for tortoises and box turtles.

Tortoise Run farm, located near Savannah, Missouri, is a nonprofit that takes in abandoned or surrendered tortoises and turtles like sushi, caring for them and giving them a home. It all started with one tortoise...which...led to more.

“It all started with one tortoise who came in from a friend of mine and after that it just kind of snowballed with more and more tortoises coming in once word got out we had them.”

The Tortoise Run Farm is currently home to fifteen tortoises and turtles. These animals are not native to Missouri, and require a lot of specific individual care, each tortoise having its own set of specific needs.

“They come from all different regions across the world so it requires a lot of research to figure out what their natural diets would be, what their natural heating and lighting requirements would be.”

These reptiles are available for adoption, however it is a selective process. People looking to adopt must understand the long-term commitment these animals take.

Providing all of the supplies needed also requires some financial support. The nonprofit is currently holding a gofundme fundraiser in order to continue caring for these creatures.

You can donate to the gofundme here, or visit the Tortoise Run Farm Facebook and website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Temperatures will struggle to warm up today into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph. Temperature will stay in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday night into Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible. Conditions look to dry out on Monday but rain chances return to the forecast mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories