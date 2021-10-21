Tourists explore St. Joseph, Lifeline Foods

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A group of African tourists is in St. Joseph exploring the area as part of an exchange program through Rotary International.

The tourists spent part of their Thursday touring the Lifeline Foods corn manufacturing plant.

"Coming here has been quite an eye-opener for us," Obert Sibanda, a tourist said.

At the plant, the group discovered the many uses of corn, learning new skills they hope to take back to Africa.

"It was amazing," Chilayi Mayondi, a tourist said.

Aside from the tour of the plant, the group has toured the St. Joseph area exploring downtown and city hall.

"We're learning a lot about the rich history that our colleagues here have and how that history has been preserved," Mayondi said.

The tourists are taking it all in and are hoping to bring a piece of st. joe back with them to Africa.

"It's quite nice to see how things work [in the U.S.] and what we could do better where we're from," Dorothy Pasipanodya, a visitor said.

The tourists are set to stay in the Northern Missouri area for approximately one month.