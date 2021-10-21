Clear
Tourists explore St. Joseph, Lifeline Foods

A group of Southern African tourists is exploring the St. Joe area, Thursday they toured the Lifeline Foods corn manufacturing plant.

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 5:26 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A group of African tourists is in St. Joseph exploring the area as part of an exchange program through Rotary International. 

The tourists spent part of their Thursday touring the Lifeline Foods corn manufacturing plant.

"Coming here has been quite an eye-opener for us," Obert Sibanda, a tourist said. 

At the plant, the group discovered the many uses of corn, learning new skills they hope to take back to Africa. 

"It was amazing," Chilayi Mayondi, a tourist said. 

Aside from the tour of the plant, the group has toured the St. Joseph area exploring downtown and city hall. 

"We're learning a lot about the rich history that our colleagues here have and how that history has been preserved," Mayondi said. 

The tourists are taking it all in and are hoping to bring a piece of st. joe back with them to Africa.

"It's quite nice to see how things work [in the U.S.] and what we could do better where we're from," Dorothy Pasipanodya, a visitor said. 

The tourists are set to stay in the Northern Missouri area for approximately one month. 

Temperatures will struggle to warm up today into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will remain breezy today with gusts out of the northwest around 25 mph. Temperature will stay in the mid 60s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will start to increase late Saturday night into Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible. Conditions look to dry out on Monday but rain chances return to the forecast mid week.
